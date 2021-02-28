29,624 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE PSTG opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

