3,380 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $159.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

