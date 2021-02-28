3,699 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.32.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

