404 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $675.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $823.42 and a 200-day moving average of $570.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

