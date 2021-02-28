500,000 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOLU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOLU opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $10.95.

