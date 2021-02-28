5,483 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,070,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 187,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

