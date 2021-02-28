6,455 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $136.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,855 shares of company stock worth $14,709,856. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.