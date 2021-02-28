$66.75 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report sales of $66.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $68.80 million. Banc of California reported sales of $53.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $270.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $278.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.19 million, with estimates ranging from $264.20 million to $289.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 283,011 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 304,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $932.45 million, a P/E ratio of -97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.