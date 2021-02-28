$81.13 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post sales of $81.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.58 million to $82.67 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $80.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $326.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $330.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $332.32 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $339.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

