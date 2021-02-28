8,200 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 199,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $13,457,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,503 shares of company stock valued at $135,384,475 in the last quarter.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

