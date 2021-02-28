82,662 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after acquiring an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 305,841 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after buying an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.