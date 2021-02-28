8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0041

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $50,011.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

