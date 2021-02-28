A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-3.20 for the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 221,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,169 shares of company stock worth $1,906,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.