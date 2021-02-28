A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Up to $27.22

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $29.18. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 1,532 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. Analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

