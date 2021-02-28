Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post sales of $103.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $121.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $345.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $378.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $543.91 million, with estimates ranging from $498.70 million to $589.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 395,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 163,207 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $7,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 292,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.