Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Earns Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Accor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accor currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Accor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

