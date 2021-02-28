ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. ACM Research updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,904 shares of company stock worth $17,089,670 in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

