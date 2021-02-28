Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $895,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,979,172 shares of company stock worth $115,710,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

