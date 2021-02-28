adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €281.80 ($331.53).

Get adidas alerts:

ETR ADS opened at €288.90 ($339.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion and a PE ratio of 126.05. adidas has a one year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a one year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €283.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €277.66.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.