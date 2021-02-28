Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$3.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$3.00 price target from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.33.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$2.60 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$489.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

