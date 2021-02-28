Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

