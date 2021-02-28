Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 10,759 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.