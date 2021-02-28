Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

