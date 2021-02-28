Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.