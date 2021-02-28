Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

