Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after purchasing an additional 644,354 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

