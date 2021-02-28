Aegis Raises Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Price Target to $28.00

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) had its target price lifted by Aegis from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ESCA opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $274.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.30. Escalade has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,881.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Escalade by 619.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Escalade in the third quarter valued at $553,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Escalade by 55.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

