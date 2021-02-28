Aeon Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $4,517.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.11 or 0.00477455 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.