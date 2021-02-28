Aeternity (AE) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.39 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. Aeternity has a market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 130% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 377,916,628 coins and its circulating supply is 332,095,684 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

