Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.70.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $5,024,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.