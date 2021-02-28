AGF Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,236.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,205.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.