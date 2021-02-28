Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. 86 Research initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. Agora has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agora by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Agora by 2,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.