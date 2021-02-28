Agrello (DLT) Hits Market Cap of $9.60 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Agrello token can currently be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Agrello has a market cap of $9.60 million and $871,970.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Agrello

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,842,208 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id.

Agrello Token Trading

