Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,500. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.