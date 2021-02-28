Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €14.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.58 ($17.16).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIXA. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €18.85 ($22.18). 1,894,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 1 year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.50.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

