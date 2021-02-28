Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Down 6.3%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.10. 6,503,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,255,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alamos Gold by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 357,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

