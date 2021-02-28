Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.5-671.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.32 million.Alarm.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.61-1.72 EPS.

ALRM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,819. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.57.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,694. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

