Aleph.im Trading Down 8.7% This Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00465925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00078183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00079437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00467623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00200004 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,955,144 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars.

