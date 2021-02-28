Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Gap Up to $130.40

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.40 ($1.70), but opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.81). Alfa Financial Software shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 21,165 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.76. The firm has a market cap of £391.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

