Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allakos by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

