Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.26

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.26 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 16149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,951,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

