Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $48,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

