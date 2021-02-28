Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Centene worth $52,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Centene by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after buying an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,604,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after buying an additional 653,407 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

