Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $44,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

