Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $43.13 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Hilton Worldwide worth $43,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Shares of HLT opened at $123.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.