Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $50,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Element Solutions by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 187,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

ESI opened at $18.05 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

