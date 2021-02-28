Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,591 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of ResMed worth $46,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

RMD stock opened at $192.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day moving average is $195.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,825 shares of company stock worth $3,699,847. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.