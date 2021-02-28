Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €212.85 ($250.41).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €199.80 ($235.06) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €196.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €185.59. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

