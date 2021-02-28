Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Lowered to $15.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDRX. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.