Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Alpha Bank A.E. stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Get Alpha Bank A.E. alerts:

Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Bank A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Bank A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.